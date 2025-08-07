Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 205,580.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.72 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $172.18. The stock has a market cap of $411.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.53 and a 200-day moving average of $157.10.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.