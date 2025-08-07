Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Boosted by Battery Global Advisors LLC

Battery Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 25.8% of Battery Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Battery Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $46,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $311.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $512.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $314.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.33.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

