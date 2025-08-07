Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Decreased by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 56,116 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,248,712.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,700,258.82. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $380,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,056,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,511,128.70. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,112 shares of company stock worth $14,080,073 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $103.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.22. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $824.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.