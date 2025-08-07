North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 111 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $245.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $222.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Baird R W downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (down from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Kristen Gil acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $271.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,329.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,327.06. This represents a 3,135.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,390. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.