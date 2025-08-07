Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 624.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 46,507 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.0% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $231.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $248.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

