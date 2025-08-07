Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,842 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,561,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,304 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $299,211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,763,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,249,000 after purchasing an additional 493,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

