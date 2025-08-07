iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Boosted by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.81 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.01.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.