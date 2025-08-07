Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $735,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 523.1% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total transaction of $26,118,876.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,017,164.28. This trade represents a 45.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 16,700 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.16, for a total transaction of $12,176,972.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,325.16. This represents a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $779.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $769.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $665.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $217.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.27.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

