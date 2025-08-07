Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 25 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $746.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $777.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $800.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

