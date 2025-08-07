Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $252.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.97. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

