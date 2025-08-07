2,382 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,382 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,230,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,663,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,645 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,954,305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $968,349,000 after acquiring an additional 484,133 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,913,942 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $636,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,787 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,636,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $591,412,000 after acquiring an additional 678,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2,401.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066,817 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $445,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,193 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $235.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.09.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $178.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.87. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

