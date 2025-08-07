Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $8.47 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PTM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $377,000. First American Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.8% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,294,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $434.69 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $458.10 and a 200-day moving average of $459.64.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 74.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

