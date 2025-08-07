VeraBank N.A. Acquires 4,054 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $177.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.17 and its 200-day moving average is $172.73. The stock has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

