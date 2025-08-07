Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,655 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,178. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $307.47 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $265.33 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $219.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.39.

About McDonald's

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

