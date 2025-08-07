ST. Nicholas Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 519 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

ST. Nicholas Private Asset Management Inc. cut its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,273 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 4.8% of ST. Nicholas Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ST. Nicholas Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 132.0% during the first quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $24,638,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 28,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.1% during the first quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Melius started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.39.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $307.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.81 and a 200-day moving average of $303.99. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $265.33 and a one year high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $219.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.49%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 976 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $296,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,187. The trade was a 11.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,280 shares of company stock worth $2,215,178. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

