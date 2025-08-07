Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 923,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,342 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $30,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 61,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 170,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

