Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives $162.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.0938.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $150.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Dbs Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,654,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,199 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,079,000 after buying an additional 1,929,225 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,677,014,000 after buying an additional 1,319,064 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,072,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,214,285,000 after acquiring an additional 450,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $163.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.48 billion, a PE ratio of 93.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.55. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $182.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

