Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Novem Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,624,000 after acquiring an additional 72,569 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,570,000 after acquiring an additional 103,116 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.17 and a 200 day moving average of $172.73. The company has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.