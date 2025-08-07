VeraBank N.A. Sells 464 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

VeraBank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.5% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Axis Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.05. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $454.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

