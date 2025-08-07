VeraBank N.A. Sells 25,061 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

VeraBank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,061 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.8% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 76.5% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

DFEM stock opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.67.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

