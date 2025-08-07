iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Reduced by Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,495,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $220.56 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

