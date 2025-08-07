Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CFO Spencer Adam Neumann Sells 685 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,161.21, for a total value of $795,428.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,026.11. The trade was a 15.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Spencer Adam Neumann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 1st, Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total value of $3,400,079.22.

On Monday, June 2nd, Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.67, for a total value of $3,151,553.67.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,178.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,232.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,088.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $610.64 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The company has a market cap of $500.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Netflix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Netflix by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,500.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.66.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

