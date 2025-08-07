Pinney & Scofield Inc. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Pinney & Scofield Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.3% of Pinney & Scofield Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pinney & Scofield Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of XOM opened at $106.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day moving average is $109.05. The company has a market capitalization of $454.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

