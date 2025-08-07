Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Sells $2,344,973.44 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,178.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,232.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,088.90. The stock has a market cap of $500.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $610.64 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 price objective (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC grew its position in Netflix by 11.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 331,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $444,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,814 shares during the period. ZEGA Investments LLC grew its position in Netflix by 8.5% in the second quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Netflix by 16.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,509 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 6,440.9% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 155,870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $208,730,000 after acquiring an additional 153,487 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 6,663.6% in the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

