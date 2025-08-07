Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Insider David A. Hyman Sells 424 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,625,558.70. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Netflix Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,178.48 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $610.64 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The company has a market capitalization of $500.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,232.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,088.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optima Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 price objective (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

