iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 47,938 Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Newmont by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Newmont by 125.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.90 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $67.98 on Thursday. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $68.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $190,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,133.76. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $132,221.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 41,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,715.16. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,231 shares of company stock worth $896,091 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

