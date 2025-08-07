ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,212 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 79,089 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of COP opened at $93.29 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.08. The company has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

