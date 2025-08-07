Arjuna Capital Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Arjuna Capital lessened its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,513 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,878 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $641,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of American Express by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,897,024 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $779,444,000 after buying an additional 198,392 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 116,223 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $21,401,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.05.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. The trade was a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. This represents a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.4%

American Express stock opened at $295.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.17. The stock has a market cap of $205.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $329.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

