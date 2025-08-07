Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,385,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Intuitive Surgical worth $1,181,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,903 shares of company stock valued at $7,932,778. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $474.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $519.86 and a 200-day moving average of $531.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

