Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 658 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 159.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (down from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $366.52.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. The trade was a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,390. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $245.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

