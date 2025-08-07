Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Decreases Stock Position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.72.

Cigna Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $270.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $256.89 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The company has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%. Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

