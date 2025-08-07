Keb Asset Management LLC Takes Position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 11.1% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,171,000 after purchasing an additional 104,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $846,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $155.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $158.79. The company has a market cap of $208.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.09 and a 200-day moving average of $134.95.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,935 shares of company stock valued at $5,938,488 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

