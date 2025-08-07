ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Makes New $8.24 Million Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 17,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,965,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,673,217,000 after purchasing an additional 248,252 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,818,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,336,000 after purchasing an additional 830,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $188.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $210,829.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,190,710.25. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,218 shares of company stock worth $900,918 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

