Citigroup Increases Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $425.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $381.97 on Wednesday. Cummins has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.44. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

In related news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $810,607.28. This represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 38,220.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,191,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,428,000 after buying an additional 1,188,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,414,000 after buying an additional 817,384 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,942,000 after buying an additional 424,294 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,331,000 after purchasing an additional 321,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

