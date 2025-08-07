Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 133.99%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

