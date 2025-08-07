AXS Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 108,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,914 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,451.2% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 297,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 297,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $105.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.73. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. CJS Securities dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.74.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

