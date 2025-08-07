AXS Investments LLC Buys 151 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.61.

Shares of DHR opened at $195.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $279.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.81. The firm has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

