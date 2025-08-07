McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $107,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.39.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $307.47 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $265.33 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

