Keynote Financial Services LLC Buys 4,353 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.6% of Keynote Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.