iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $635.79 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $642.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $617.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.76. The company has a market cap of $640.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.