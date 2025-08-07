Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Fairfield University’s Largest Position

Fairfield University lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,527 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 77.3% of Fairfield University’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Fairfield University’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $150,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $581.64 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $588.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $565.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.80. The company has a market cap of $706.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

