Intrust Bank NA Sells 20 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,120.47 on Thursday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,130.66. The company has a market capitalization of $173.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,049.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $983.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 29.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,151.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 12,054 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.43, for a total value of $13,565,933.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 251,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,267,354.71. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,571.86. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.