Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $471.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The firm has a market cap of $221.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $467.54 and its 200-day moving average is $458.32.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. UBS Group upped their target price on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.