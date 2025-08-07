Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABNB. UBS Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Phillip Securities cut Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.10.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $1,026,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,864. The trade was a 16.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $826,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 467,611 shares in the company, valued at $61,855,583.08. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,671,023 shares of company stock valued at $223,195,427 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $130.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

