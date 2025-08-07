Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,227,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 188.4% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 821,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,673,000 after purchasing an additional 536,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 125.0% in the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANET opened at $138.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $174.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $139.53.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on Arista Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.79.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 880,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total transaction of $109,837,662.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,944,405 shares in the company, valued at $741,802,299.95. This represents a 12.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $936,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 57,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,305.84. The trade was a 12.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,443,742 shares of company stock valued at $395,523,885 in the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

