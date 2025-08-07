66,732 Shares in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Bought by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,732 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 16.1% in the first quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 20.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Correct Capital Wealth Management grew its stake in Target by 44.7% in the first quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in Target by 64.7% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 31.5% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group set a $110.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Target from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.65.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Up 2.9%

TGT stock opened at $105.44 on Thursday. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

