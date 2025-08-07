Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 519 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KKR opened at $144.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.14 and a 200 day moving average of $128.12. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The firm has a market cap of $128.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.73.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $205,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,525,208.20. This trade represents a 31.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Barakett acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.92 per share, with a total value of $4,127,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,815,200. The trade was a 23.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

