PARK CIRCLE Co Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

PARK CIRCLE Co trimmed its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.6% of PARK CIRCLE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $252.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $186.70 and a twelve month high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $234.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

