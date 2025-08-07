1,934 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Purchased by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,934 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,390. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. This represents a 34.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of UNH stock opened at $245.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $222.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Argus downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.