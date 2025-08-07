Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $311.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.85 and its 200-day moving average is $289.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $314.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

